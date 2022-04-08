Coroner called to house fire in Armstrong County

The coroner has been called to a house fire in Armstrong County, 911 dispatchers confirm to Channel 11.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Banfield Road in Gilpin Township.

Viewer video sent to Channel 11 shows flames shooting from the home.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Watch for updates from the Breaking News Desk on Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m.

