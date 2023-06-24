2 women dead after shooting in Beaver County, suspect indentified

Two women are dead after a shooting in Beaver County.

Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Klein Road in New Sewickley Township at around 2:02 p.m. on Saturday.

The New Sewickley Township Police Department said when they arrived on the scene they found a man with a gun who was barricaded.

Beaver County 911 said SWAT units were called to the scene.

The man was found inside the house and was taken into custody.

Police say two women were also found dead inside the house. A third woman was found but she was uninjured.

The DA said the suspect is Benjamin D. Selby, 43. Selby is facing two counts of criminal homicide and one count of kidnapping for ransom.

Selby is being held at the Beaver County Jail.

Channel 11 has contacted the Beaver County coroner for more information and is waiting to hear back.

