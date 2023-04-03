Coroner called to officer-involved shooting in Washington County

The coroner was called to the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Washington County.

Washington County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue in the city of Washington at around 5:44 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police said the incident happened at the end of a chase happening on Route 18 toward Washington.

Sources later said the coroner was called to the scene.

The Washington County District Attorney said Mount Pleasant Township and Smith Township police were involved in the chase. Investigators say the chase started in Mount Pleasant Township.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were not involved in the shooting but believe the situation involved local municipality officers.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police are working together in the investigation.

