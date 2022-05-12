Coroner called after pickup truck crashes into house in Fayette County

A pickup truck crashed into a house in Fayette County early Thursday.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Stone Church Road in Republic.

State police, fire and medics are on the scene, and Channel 11 confirmed the coroner has been called.

This is a breaking story, and we have a crew at the scene. Live updates on Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m.

BREAKING: coroner called to crash of truck into a house in Fayette County. State police believe the person who died was in the truck. We have a @WPXI crew there now to show us how this develops. I'll take you there live from the Breaking News Desk from 4:30-7 AM. pic.twitter.com/bCWLoRxb59 — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) May 12, 2022

