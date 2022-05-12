Coroner called after pickup truck crashes into house in Fayette County

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

A pickup truck crashed into a house in Fayette County early Thursday.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Stone Church Road in Republic.

State police, fire and medics are on the scene, and Channel 11 confirmed the coroner has been called.

This is a breaking story, and we have a crew at the scene. Live updates on Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m.

