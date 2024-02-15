Coroner called to scene of shooting incident in North Codorus Township: 911

The York County Coroner has been called the scene of a reported shooting on Clayoma Avenue in North Codorus Township, the coroner said.

Police and ambulances were called to the scene of the reported shooting on the 1400 block of Clayoma Avenue around 5:11 p.m. Thursday, said Ted Czech, public information officer for the York County Office of Emergency Management/York County 911.

York County Coroner Pam Gay confirmed that the coroner's office has been called to the scene, but was unable to provide further information at this time.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

