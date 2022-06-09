Man dead after shooting in Dayton

A man is dead after a shooting in Dayton late Wednesday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that crews were called to South Woodward Avenue around 11:20 p.m.

Dispatch records show that a man was shot. An incident report from Dayton Police shows that the victim was 37-year-old man. His identity has not been released at this time.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they responded to the shooting.

Information about any possible suspects is not available at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more.



