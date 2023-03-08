Coroner called to Uniontown bar where 2 people shot, officials say

The coroner has been called to an overnight shooting in Uniontown.

A 911 dispatcher confirms two people were shot in the area of 277 N. Gallatin Avenue, at the Sails Inn.

The dispatcher didn’t know if the shooting occurred inside or outside, but a Channel 11 photographer at the scene captured video of police officers going in and out of the bar.

A state trooper said they are assisting Uniontown police with the investigation.

Officials said no one has been transported to the hospital.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m.