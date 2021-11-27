Coroner called to West Side Walmart after reports of shooting
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office confirmed they were called to the Walmart Superstore in Westwood Saturday afternoon.
Cincinnati Police said they responded to the 2000 block of Ferguson Road after reports of a shooting.
Police said they are still at the scene investigating the shooting.
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coroner called to West Side Walmart after reports of shooting