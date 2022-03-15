Coroner confirms body found in Merced home as Sophia Mason, 8. Search for suspect ongoing

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office on Tuesday said it has confirmed the body found in a Merced home on Friday was 8-year-old Sophia Mason of Hayward.

Merced police found Mason’s body inside a Barclay Way home, acting on information from Hayward police.

In the meantime, Sophia’s mother Samantha Johnson, 30, remains in custody in Alameda County on child abuse charges, though she likely will be transferred to Merced County and charged with murder, police say.

Law enforcement continues to search for Johnson’s boyfriend Dhante Jackson, 34, who has an outstanding murder warrant for his arrest.

Jackson was said to reside at the Barclay Way home where Sophia’s body was found. He has been on the run since the body was found, police say.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement, or contact Merced Police Detective John Pinnegar at (209) 388-7712 or pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (209) 385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.