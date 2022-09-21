Coroner confirms body found at SC home was woman missing since Sept. 9

A Laurens woman who had been missing since Sept. 9 died of a single gunshot wound, Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp confirmed Wednesday.

Terry Ann Chermak, 49, was found dead at her home on Neely Ferry Road Tuesday by deputies investigating a missing persons report filed Saturday by her family.

Her fiance, William Loyd Cagle, who goes by Todd, was arrested Tuesday night in Denver, Colorado and charged with murder.

“Further Information is waiting on the autopsy report that was performed this morning, Canupp said in a news release.

Chernak, a human resources officer, was said to have texted her boss to say she had COVID, according to a social media post.

Her Linked In account says she worked for Multi-Pack Solutions in Greenville.

Court records show Cagle and his wife were divorced in 2005 and he pleaded guilty to assault and battery, high and aggravated nature in 2007.

Several debt collection judgments had been issued against him in civil court in Laurens County, including $34,659.64 by Absolute Resolutions Investments and $9,993.86 by One Main Financial, court records show.