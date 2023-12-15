Coroner confirms it was carbon monoxide that killed 21-year-old Evergreen student

The Thurston County coroner has confirmed that it was carbon monoxide that killed 21-year-old Evergreen State College student Jonathan Rodriguez earlier this week.

Rodriguez was found dead in his room in campus housing on Tuesday. Two other students were sent to the hospital as well, one of whom was Rodriguez’s girlfriend.

According to Washington State Patrol, the circumstances surrounding the incident will next be looked into by am outside forensic engineering team that specializes in carbon monoxide investigations.

After the incident, several students expressed concerns that buildings on campus had been poorly maintained for a long time.

“It’s rough, it’s like, the conditions here are just terrible,” said senior Kris Pennington. “It’s just a lot of like nickel and dime-ing it, and we’re not really getting anything out of it except for like mold and stuff -- we have a hole in our roof that hasn’t been fixed for like four days.”

Evergreen Executive Vice President Dr. Dexter Gordon said that he had not heard about the hole in the roof, but that he would “immediately talk to the appropriate persons to make sure we address that.” As for the mold, he said that had been investigated and turned out not to be mold.