Coroner confirms cause of death, officially IDs Thurston mother

An autopsy has confirmed the cause of death for the 21-year-old mother who was found in a Thurston County apartment early Monday.

Rayandalee Perez died from a gunshot wound to the head, Coroner Gary Warnock told The Olympian on Thursday. Her autopsy was on Wednesday.

Prosecutors charged Marquan Elizah Bryant, her 25-year-old boyfriend, with second-degree murder while armed with a firearm, domestic violence, on Wednesday. This means he’s been formally accused of intentionally causing Perez’s death without premeditation.

Thurston County deputies found Perez at an apartment off Martin Way East near Duterrow Road after 2 a.m. Monday. Police say Bryant’s mother called dispatch to report her son after he allegedly admitted to killing Perez.

Pierce County deputies located Bryant at his grandparent’s home in Graham. After an initial investigation, Bryant was arrested and booked into Thurston County jail.

Court Commissioner Nathan Kortokrax set bail at $2.5 million for Bryant during his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, The Olympian previously reported. He remained in jail as of Thursday, according to the county jail roster.

Some members of Perez’s family spoke out against Bryant during the Tuesday court hearing. Many other unnamed individuals interrupted the hearing over Zoom to chastise Bryant.

Court records indicate Bryant has no prior criminal convictions. However, there’s an open case against him in Lakewood Municipal Court for disorderly conduct.

A friend of Perez has organized a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses. As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser had received 159 donations that total $16,846.

The organizer has set a $50,000 goal. Any remaining funds will go towards a trust fund for Perez’s daughter, according to the fundraiser description.

Bryant is due back in Thurston County Superior Court for his arraignment on Dec. 20.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can get help by contacting SafePlace in Olympia at their 24-hour helpline, 360-754-6300. The National Domestic Violence Hotline also can be reached by calling 800-799-7233 or texting START to 88788. This line is open 24 hours every day but wait times may exceed 15 minutes, according to their website.