Victim is identified, murder charge filed in alleged fatal stabbing near Belleville

One man is dead after an alleged stabbing in a home near Belleville and another man who police believe is an acquaintance of the victim has been arrested.

James Goodwin, 33, of the 200 block of Cascade Drive in Belleville was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office Wednesday afternoon announced a charge of first-degree murder against Bailey R. Hamor, 26. Judge Nicholas Kujawa set bond at $2 million.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call at 12:54 a.m. Wednesday reporting someone had been stabbed at a home in the 1000 block of Golfview Court, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Sgt. James Hendricks said.

Four minutes later when sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene they observed the body of a man laying on the ground near the garage in front if the residence.

“He was deceased,” Hendricks said.

Police were able to obtain information that help them to identify a suspect from witnesses at the scene.

Hendricks said an emergency alert was broadcast on police radio frequencies. A short time later, at about 1:50 a.m., the suspect was located in a wooded area behind the house. He is now being held at the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department pending charges, Hendricks said.

“We are not currently looking for any additional suspects,” he said.

No motive for the stabbing has been established. Hendricks said an investigation is ongoing.

Golfview Court is located near Elmwood Golf Course, just southwest of Belleville off Eiler Road.