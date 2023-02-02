Coroner confirms shooting death, ruled homicide

Feb. 1—WILKES-BARRE — An autopsy on the body of Elijah Rivers, 22, confirmed he died from a gunshot wound he suffered in the area of North Meade and Coal streets, Wilkes-Barre, late Monday night.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews in a news release stated Rivers died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The autopsy was performed Wednesday morning by pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert.

City police Tuesday said they responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Coal and Logan streets and near Coal and North Meade streets just before midnight Monday.

Rivers was found suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, where he died.

Police suspect the shooting stems from an ongoing dispute between the victim and another group of people.

As of Wednesday, no charges have been filed in the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police detectives at 570-208-4228 or 570-208-0911.