Coroner: Death of Peoria baby born prematurely after mom was shot considered a homicide

PEORIA -- The Peoria County Coroner confirmed on Tuesday that the death of a 23-day-old girl is being investigated as a homicide.

Jamie Harwood said Jamiyla Bre'yelle Webster-Carlton died Oct. 13 at 4:59 p.m., less than a month after her mother was shot in the 200 block of West Ann Street.

The mother, 22, survived the shooting, but Harwood said the trauma to her body led to the baby being born by C-section prematurely at 25 weeks of pregnancy.

Because the mother was shot and was a victim of violence, Harwood said, the baby's death is considered a homicide.

"The case is being ruled a homicide based on a few facts ... the gestational age of the baby is greater than 20 weeks (and) the means in which the delivery was precipitated prematurely was due to an act of perpetrated violence," he stated in a news release.

An autopsy on the infant demonstrated that she died from complications of premature delivery, due to injuries her mother sustained when she was shot, Harwood said.

The current condition of the mother wasn't known, Harwood said on Tuesday.

When asked why he didn't release information regarding the baby's death sooner, Harwood said the case was, and still is, an active and ongoing investigation by the Peoria Police Department, and autopsy results were not immediate.

Also, he said, it was a sensitive issue as the baby's mother recovers from her injuries.

"There was no ‘good time’ to make this information public, however, it felt more appropriate to yield for the sake of (the victim) and her family," he said.

Peoria has recorded 30 homicides so far this year, the highest number in the past three decades of records. The previous record was the 25 homicides recorded in 2019.

