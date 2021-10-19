Coroner determines 71-year-old Kentucky woman’s cause of death. Man charged.

An autopsy has determined that a 71-year-old Trigg County woman — who was allegedly killed by a relative in her home last Thursday— died from blunt-force trauma, authorities said.

Harold Jett, 48, has been charged with murder, second-degree burglary and other charges stemming from a police chase. He’s being held at the Christian County Jail on a $1 million bond.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jett allegedly broke into Mary Dullenty’s home after a police chase through downtown Cadiz. Jett surrendered to law enforcement shortly afterward, and when deputies entered the home, they found Dullenty injured inside.

Man pursued by police allegedly breaks into her Kentucky home. Woman, 71, dies.

Dullenty was taken to Trigg County Hospital where she died, per KSP.

The incident began around noon last Thursday when the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a man shooting at a vehicle on South Road in Cadiz. Jett allegedly stole a shotgun from his cousin’s home, shot into his cousin’s pickup truck and left the area, heading north on Ky. 139 towards Cadiz, according to Sgt. Michelle Kent.

Jett was later located on U.S. 68, Kent said previously. Jett fled when he spotted the police cruiser and was traveling at estimated speeds of 100 mph into the city limits of Cadiz.

The sheriff’s department estimates the chase lasted another 2 miles once Jett reached town. KSP said the pursuit ended at Hilltop Street, where Jett allegedly entered Dullenty’s residence.

Kent said Dullenty and Jett were related and Jett was in the process of moving to the Trigg County area.