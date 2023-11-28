Coroner didn't follow county pay guidelines, state agency

Nov. 28—ANDERSON — The Indiana State Board of Accounts has determined the Madison County Coroner's Office was not in compliance when it came to paying employees.

The special compliance report covered the period from Jan 1, 2021 to April 28, 2023 and includes the time when Dr. Troy Abbott served as coroner.

Abbott resigned as coroner on July 31, 2023.

The state agency determined that during Abbott's time as coroner the office failed to use the web-based time system and failed to comply with the county's policy for employees that were on-call.

"Employees of the Coroner's office, both Exempt and Non-Exempt, record hours worked that are not designated between being on-duty and on-call, which often results in an excess of 40 hours for a work week," the report states. "These employees are recording 24 hours worked on the days that they are assigned to be on-call without supporting documentation."

The Madison County commissioners adopted an ordinance on Nov. 1, 2022, requiring the use of the web-based time system and at the same time passed an ordinance that employees that are on on-call status should not be paid.

The state agency also noted that employees with the Coroner's office didn't maintain accurate records for time worked required to perform which were related to on-duty assignments.

"I have had an opportunity to make a cursory review of the November 20, 2023 State Board of Accounts Special Compliance Report on behalf of my client, Katherine Callahan," attorney Russell Cate said. "The report copy I received only contains the field examiner's conclusory findings and lacks substantive information or documentation upon which the field examiner's findings were based. A thorough inspection of the documentation relied upon by the State Board of Accounts is necessary to determine the accuracy of the report. Until then, there is not much to discuss about its contents."

The report also states that Katherine Callahan, the former chief deputy in the Coroner's office did not file the proper conflict of interest disclosure form regarding the ownership of the Wright Family Practice which provided medical services to various county departments during January 2021, for a total amount of $3,915.

"Conflict of interest statements must be completed on Gateway," the agency report states. The attorney for the unit or a private attorney must be consulted in regard to whether a conflict of interest disclosure statement must be filed and whether the format of the disclosure is sufficient."

Callahan said Tuesday that she submitted a conflict of interest statement to the county in January 2021.

The report also indicates that county officials noted that the prior chief deputy coroner (Callahan) had used a county owned vehicle to travel to outside employment, outside of the county.

"Any outside employment or professional activities must be done on the county employees' own time, while off duty, and without the use of any property or resources of the county," it stated.

Callahan said Tuesday she couldn't comment on any employment issues because of pending litigation against Madison County in federal court.

She resigned as chief deputy coroner in November 2022.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.