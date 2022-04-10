Coroner finds his parents, son dead in triple killing at gun range, Georgia cops say

A county coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his parents and son at the scene of a triple killing at their family-owned shooting range in Grantville, Georgia, according to authorities.

The owner of Lock, Stock and Barrel Shooting Range, Tommy Hawk, his wife, Evelyn, and their grandson, Luke, were shot and killed during a robbery at their business on Friday, April 8, according to CNN. Grantville is about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced a $15,000 reward for anyone providing information that leads to an arrest in the case, according to the agency.

ATF, the City of Grantville and NSSF announce $15,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction in triple murder, armed robbery and theft of firearms from FFL in Grantville, GA. @GBI_GA pic.twitter.com/XCDkEo05Wq — ATF Atlanta (@ATFAtlanta) April 9, 2022

After the owner of the store and his family members were “brutally murdered,” the suspect or suspects fled the store with “an unknown number of firearms,” according to an announcement from the agency.

Grantville police said about 40 weapons and a camera were taken.

“It’s really hard,” Grantville police chief Steve Whitlock told WXIA, an Atlanta television station. “The store’s been here for a long time. The range (has) been here for a long time and there’s people from all around (that) come shoot here.”

Investigators are asking anyone who drove by the shooting range on April 8 between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to contact the Grantville Police Department.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation posted a tweet on Saturday, April 9, asking anyone who visited the store or traveled along Bohannon Road, where the store is located, on April 8 to contact their tip line at at 1-800-597-TIPS.





(1/2) The GBI, ATF, & Grantville P.D. are seeking info. about a robbery & triple homicide in Grantville.



Anyone who visited the Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range or saw anything along Bohannon Road on Friday, April 8th is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/AsSR9mq466 — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) April 9, 2022

Members of the community told local news outlets that Tommy Hawk was a longtime business owner and a friend.

“I lost someone that I knew very well that brought a lot of joy to my life and my family’s life,” Mike Menese told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Hawk had owned Lock, Stock and Barrel since April, 1993, according to state corporation records.

