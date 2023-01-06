Coroner: Foster Township woman died from gunshot wound

Jan. 6—A Foster Township woman found dead inside her residence she shared with her boyfriend died from a gunshot wound, according to a release from Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews.

State police at Hazleton found Jessica Romano, 35, suffering from a gunshot wound inside 1290 Woodhaven Drive early Tuesday evening.

Romano was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital — Hazleton where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross revealed Romano died from a gunshot wound.

Matthews ruled the manner of Romano's death a homicide.

State police arrested Scott Andrew Oliver, 30, on an arrest warrant charging him with criminal homicide.

Court records say Oliver went to a neighbor's house who accompanied him back to 1290 Woodhaven Drive.

Oliver fled his home when the neighbor called 911.

State police captured Oliver nearly 16 hours later nearby in a vacant house.

Oliver remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.