Coroner and friends criticise NHS treatment of 24-year-old anorexia victim

A coroner has criticised health professionals for failing to give a young woman who died after suffering severe anorexia the support and care she needed.

Maria Jakes, 24, died of multiple organ failure in September 2018 after struggling for years with the eating disorder.

Coroner Sean Horstead last week concluded that the agencies involved in the Peterborough waitress’s care missed several key opportunities to monitor her illness properly.

Mr Horstead said that there had been insufficient record-keeping and a failure to notify eating disorder specialists in the weeks before her death, following treatment at Addenbrooke’s and Peterborough City Hospital.

He also criticised the lack of specialist eating disorder dieticians at Addenbrookes and Peterborough hospitals, “together with a nursing team insufficiently trained and knowledgeable of eating disorder patients”, both of which had contributed to the lack of monitoring of Maria.

Despite the criticism the father of another anorexia victim, whose death was described in a Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman’s report as an “avoidable tragedy”, has said the inquest failed to properly address or challenge the “lack of care” that Maria received from the NHS.

Nic Hart, whose daughter Averil died in 2012 at the age of 19, criticised the inquest as “a very one sided process”.

He told The Telegraph: “No real challengers were made of the clinical evidence or indeed of the lack of care that poor Maria received.”

Averil Hart as a child. Her death at 19 was described as an "avoidable tragedy" by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

Mr Hart said the inquest failed to challenge the NHS trusts involved in her care over an overdose she took while sectioned under the Mental Health Act and did not question rigorously enough the lack of monitoring of Maria by those in charge of her care.

“Maria was left uncared for in the community until she was in a critical condition, and even when Maria was admitted to hospital and sectioned she was allowed to take numerous non-prescription drugs which significantly reduced her chance of survival,” he said.

Mr Hart added: “A number of friends of the family felt aggrieved that the Coroner failed to critically investigate the key issues involved, in many instances simply taking the clinicians and NHS trusts’ evidence at face value.”

Maria and Averil were two of five young women with eating disorders whose deaths between 2012 and 2018 are being examined by Mr Horstead.

He said he has so far made “no finding, conclusion or determination as to whether there is a definitive link.”

Abigail Baker, a friend of Maria who gave evidence to the inquest, said health professionals had repeatedly failed to address the “severe trauma” Maria had suffered as a child and which may have triggered her eating disorder.

She told the inquest: “When professionals became aware that Maria had been subjected to sexual violence this should have been a paramount moment of intervention from professionals. “Had this support been offered it had the potential to prevent subsequent relapse and even her death.”

Ms Baker, from Hove, East Sussex, also criticised the decision by staff at Peterborough City Hospital to leave her alone in a private room for long periods, during which she secretly binged and purged, consuming large quantities of laxatives and diuretics.

After being moved to a specialist eating disorder unit in Leicester, where she was sectioned for compulsory treatment under the MHA, Maria was discharged on a Community Treatment Order. The order was later removed, but she died shortly after.

Ms Baker said: “Mental health professionals had witnessed Maria’s mental illness for over 10 years beore she died. THey’d created a revolving door re-feeding approach to treating her mental illness that clearly was not working.

“The sad reality is that Maria never received the support that she so desperately needed.”