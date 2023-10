Oct. 2—A Shafter man died Sunday afternoon when the driver of the fuel truck in which he was a passenger lost control of the truck and it overturned.

Michael Leo Gonzalez, 24, died at the scene of the 3:05 p.m. incident on Main Drain Road, 1 mile north of 7th Standard Road in Bakersfield, according to the coroner's office.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating.