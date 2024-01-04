Coroner: Head found during search of area where woman's torso was found in November

The FBI evidence response team searches a wooded area in North Fairmount Wednesday where the dismembered body of a woman was found in November.

A head was discovered during Wednesday's search of a site where a woman's dismembered torso was found in November, officials said.

Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco said the search and rescue teams in North Fairmount found the head off of Sutter Avenue about three blocks away from where the remains were found on Nov. 5.

Sammarco said her office is working to determine if the head matches the torso. With her background in radiology, Sammarco performed CT scans on both the head and the torso. Once those images are processed, it could be possible to match them, she said.

DNA testing and other forensic testing is being performed, Sammarco said.

Additional body parts still missing, and Sammarco has given approval for a search and rescue team to continue combing the area on Friday.

More: Police, coroners debunk rumors of 'Cincinnati serial killer,' dismembered bodies

After the discovery of the torso in November, Sammarco said the deceased woman is Black and was likely in her late 20s or early 30s. She had no tattoos or identifying markings on her body. She said investigators believe she died Nov. 3 or 4, just a few days before her body was discovered.

An FBI team, search and rescue team as well as Cincinnati police did another search of the area on Wednesday because they had still not identified the woman.

Investigators have also reported that the woman was likely pregnant about two years ago, but it is unclear if that pregnancy went to term.

The woman's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials are asking anyone who might be missing a family member or friend to contact Cincinnati police or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coroner: Head found during search of area where woman's torso was found.