Coroner: Husband kills wife, self in apparent murder-suicide in York County

A Codorus Township couple were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday evening, according to officials.In a news release, Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to the scene of the shooting at around 6:15 p.m. on the 4600 block of Shaffers Church Road in Codorus Township. Police say they were called by a relative of one of the occupants who stated they witnessed an argument between April Rehbein, 60, and her husband, David Rehbein, 69, before the caller then found them deceased.When officials arrived on the scene, they found April Rehbein dead outside of the home from an apparent shooting. Inside the home, David Rehbein was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,

The scene of an apparent murder-suicide on the 4600 block of Shaffers Church Road, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Codorus Township.

In a Facebook post by Codorus Township, the township shared that April Rehbein had served as the township secretary and that their office will be closed until further notice due to her sudden passing. "April was a valued member of our team and was always a pleasant person to be around," the post states. Within an hour of the post, numerous comments on the post shared memories and grief for the loss of April.

Pennsylvania State Police in York are investigating the shooting, and say there is no threat to the public.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Coroner: Husband kills wife, self in Codorus Township, Pa.