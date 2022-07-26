UPDATE: Coroner ID’s 2 people found in trailer where Clark Co. deputy was shot, killed

UPDATE @ 9:08 a.m. (July 26):

Two people found inside the trailer at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park in Clark County where a deputy was shot, killed have been identified.

Cole White, 27, or South Charleston, and Jodie Arbuckle, of Springfield, were identified Tuesday by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

UPDATE @ 6:20 p.m. (July 25):

A total of three people, including a fallen Clark County deputy, died in Sunday’s officer-involved shooting and SWAT standoff at a Clark County mobile home park, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

A spokesperson for the coroner’s office confirmed two additional bodies were received by the office connected to the incident Sunday that also resulted in the shooting death of Clark County Sheriff Deputy Matthew Yates. The investigation is a Clark County Coroner’s Office investigation and additional details were not available for release, the spokesperson said.

Monday afternoon, Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett issued an updated statement saying a second deputy was injured, but not shot, is now home and recovering.

The unidentified deputy is a Special Operations Team Member and received an injury to an extremity, Burchett confirmed Monday evening. The deputy was transported to an area hospital, but has since been released and is at home with his family.

A law enforcement procession escorted deputy Matthew Yates, 41, back to Springfield Monday afternoon. Burchett described his return as an “awe inspiring display of respect from not only the citizens of Clark County but throughout the Miami Valley.”

The sheriff’s office is working with Yates’ family on funeral arrangements and details of those arrangements would be released later, Burchett said in the statement.

Family members identified the man who fired the shots that killed Yates at Cole White, 27. However officials have not formally identified White as the suspected shooter.

Story continues

Court records obtained by News Center 7 show a felony case was open against White in Greene County stemming from an arrest in Yellow Springs last year.

In September, White was indicted on two counts of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. A Yellow Springs police incident report shows White was suspected of drinking while he had two guns in his car. One of the guns was concealed in his waistband and he had a revoked conceal-carry permit in his wallet, according to the police incident report.

Court records showed White skipped a final pre-trial hearing last week and a warrant was issued for his arrest. However, law enforcement sources have told News Center 7 the type of warrant was not meant for other law enforcement to seek out White for skipping the court date. Rather he was entered into the system so if an officer came across him in a situation like a traffic stop, an officer would see the arrest warrant and he’d be arrested, sources told News Center 7.

Police radio traffic obtained by News Center 7 also found that deputies were notified moments before they entered White’s mobile home that he had a warrant and a “caution for armed and dangerous.”

Investigators returned to the scene of a mobile home park in Clark County the day after a Clark County deputy was shot and later died from his injuries. A memorial outside the house has started to grow with two deputies arriving at the scene and placing flowers outside the house. (Gabrielle Enright/Staff)

INITIAL REPORT:

The investigation into the death of a Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy is ongoing Monday.

Investigators from both the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived on scene at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park Monday morning.

BCI was requested Sunday by the sheriff’s office to investigate an officer-involved shooting at a residence within the mobile home park, Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, confirmed Sunday.

Sheriff Deborah Burchett said the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 10:51 a.m. Sunday morning, reporting that an unknown female had broken into a residence in the 1100 block of Ashwood Drive and fired five to six shots.

Burchett confirmed Deputy Matthew Yates, a 15-year veteran of the force, was shot while responding to the call at the residence. Yates was flown from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries.

A second sheriff’s deputy was injured during the incident. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that they were not shot during the incident. Their condition and extent of injuries remains unknown.

Several law enforcement agencies and SWAT crews conducted an hours-long standoff at the residence after the shooting was reported Sunday.

Our crews on scene shared photos of a trailer destroyed by fire Monday. It’s unknown currently unknown what caused that fire.

Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Officer were also seen on scene Monday morning. Our crew captured the moments as two deputies stood by a small memorial started near the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about the events leading up to the shooting, what happened during that hours-long standoff, the condition of the second deputy injured, and if anyone else was injured or taken into custody.

