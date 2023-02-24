Coroner ID’s man killed in Dayton shooting early Wednesday morning

A man is dead after a shooting in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man Friday morning as Lafeon Hamilton, 35, of Dayton.

Officers found Hamilton shot in the 1900 block of Shaftesbury Road around midnight.

The suspect in the shooting, 33-year-old Terrill Nelson, drove off from the scene, but was later found thanks to the city’s automated license plate reader technology. After trying to pull the vehicle over, Nelson drove off recklessly and a police chase followed.

Dash camera video obtained through a public records request showed several police officers trail Nelson.

“Officers utilized pursuit mitigation tools and techniques with the goal of reducing the danger that the suspect posed to the community. They deployed tire deflation devices and a Pursuit Intervention Technique, forcing the suspect vehicle to stop,” to Lt. Steven Bauer said.

Hamilton was pronounced deceased on scene.

Nelson was booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a murder charge.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.