Coroner ID’s man killed in Englewood shooting

One man is dead after he was shot Saturday morning has been identified.

Brian J. Gerth, of Englewood, was identified as the man who died in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

>> Woman accused of sexual relations with 14-year-old boy facing formal criminal charges

Around 2:44 a.m., Englewood police were called to the 1000 block of Michele Court on a report of someone with a gunshot wound.

After officers arrived on the scene, they found a man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute, an Englewood Police Department spokesperson told News Center 7.

>> Man arrested after being previously convicted of scamming Memorial Day tornado victims

“All persons involved in the incident have been identified, are cooperating with the investigation, and no arrests have been made. Preliminary investigation indicates a case of self defense between household members, and will be reviewed by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office next week,” an Englewood Police Department spokesperson said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.