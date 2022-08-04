UPDATE: Coroner ID’s man stabbed to death by girlfriend during domestic incident at Dayton apartment

A woman who was attacked by her boyfriend fatally stabbed him inside an apartment building Friday night, according to Dayton police.

Michael Avery, 42, of Dayton, was identified as the man who died in the stabbing, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Rugby Road Friday around 10 p.m., according to a Dayton police incident report.

Dayton police Major Brian Johns described the incident as a “ongoing domestic violence situation” that started with a man attacking his girlfriend at the apartment.

“She got a knife as he broke into her apartment and she stabbed him, and he died,” Johns told News Center 7 during a Dayton police media availability Tuesday.

The woman who stabbed him has not been arrested and is not currently facing charges. Dayton police are continuing their investigation and will present findings to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors will determine if the woman acted in self-defense, Johns said.

Avery and the woman had been involved in a prior domestic incident, Johns said.

Additional details were not released. We’ll update this story as we learn more.