Coroner ID’s man, woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Dayton

The man and woman found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Dayton on Friday have been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the two on Wednesday as James Clay, 55, and Carolyn White, 54.

Dayton police were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of Rangeley Avenue around 2:50 p.m. to perform a welfare check, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department told News Center 7.

When crews searched the house, they discovered that Clay and White were deceased and both had gunshot wounds, the spokesperson said.

Maj. Brian Johns said Monday that there was some kind of a domestic dispute between the two.

“We believe the female killed her male partner and then killed herself,” Johns said

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

A handgun was recovered on scene.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.