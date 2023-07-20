Coroner ID’s victim of deadly shooting in Dayton last Wednesday

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Dayton last Wednesday.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 18-year-old Sir’Eric Bailey.

Around 8:30 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the 3500 block of Stanford Place to reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Officers located the victim when they got on the scene. That person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where they later died from their injuries, according to Lt. Steven Bauer.

A preliminary investigation showed that the suspect and victim knew each other.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.



