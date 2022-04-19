Coroner identifies 15-year-old killed in Stagg stabbing; students arrive to heavy police presence

A memorial for a 15-year-old student who was fatally stabbed on the Stagg High School campus on Monday.

Update: Coroner identifies 15-year-old as Alycia Reynaga of Stockton

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 15-year-old who was fatally stabbed at Stagg High School as Stockton resident Alycia Reynaga.

Anthony Gray, 52, is scheduled to be in court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for arraignment on a murder felony charge after being detained without bail, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s inmate database.

Update: Large police presence as students arrive at Stagg Tuesday

Stockton police officers and Stagg staff members monitored the school's parking lots and entrances as students arrived for class Tuesday morning, one day after a 15-year-old student was fatally stabbed on campus.

Multiple police vehicles could be seen parked in or cruising through the school's three parking lots beginning about 6:30 a.m.

Staff members stood at entrances to a faculty parking lot and an entrance to campus on Rosemarie Lane. Gates to the parking lots and to the Rosemarie Lane entrance were closed by about 8 a.m.

Police were also parked on Crown Avenue where Stagg's campus abuts the Walton Special Center School, and on Brookside Road near where a memorial of balloons, flowers and candles had been set up for the victim.

