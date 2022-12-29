Coroner identifies 2 men who died in gunfight over woman in southwest Bakersfield

Dec. 28—The Kern County coroner's office identified two Bakersfield men who died in a shootout over a woman early Saturday.

Jacob Keanu Campos Malena, 30, and Tanner William Marlow, 30, died at 3:51 a.m. in the 9700 block of Snowden Avenue.

Police have reported an "estranged boyfriend" of the woman forced his way into a house with a gun and was confronted by another man also carrying a firearm. Malena was the one who broke into the house, Bakersfield Police Department Spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said Wednesday.

Marlow was a local mixed-martial-arts fighter who competed under the moniker "The American Psycho." He was remembered as "one of the most promising" prospects in MMA and was a "very proud family man," by Iridium Sports Agency, an organization managing professional wrestlers and MMA fighters.

"We extend our sincerest condolences and prayers to his family, friends and team at this time," a statement from Iridium added.

Pair added officers are continuing their investigation into the incident to understand the situation's entirety and to ensure no additional criminal acts occurred.