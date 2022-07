One person is dead after a shooting in Gautier Thursday night.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Tyereack Green by Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr.

Lynd said the shooting occurred on Southern Drive.

This is an on going investigation and those with information are asked to call the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486.

The Sun Herald has reached out to Gautier police for comment.