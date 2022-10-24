Coroner identifies 23-year-old man killed over the weekend

The Peoria County Coroner's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed in the early hours of Oct. 22.

Couriaun L. Atkins, 23, of Peoria, died after being shot multiple times, according to Coroner Jamie Harwood.

The Peoria Police Department responded to two ShotSpotter alerts which indicated a total of 16 shots fired in the 2900 block of W. Seibold Street around 2:36 a.m. The officers found Atkins outside of a residence with gunshot wounds upon their arrival. Despite life-saving measures taken by the police, Atkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Peoria Police Department does not currently have information on a suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Robert Allen at (309) 494-8367 or the Police Department at (309) 673-4521. Individuals can also leave information anonymously through tip411 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria man shot and killed on Oct. 22, coroner says