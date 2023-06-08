Coroner identifies 28-year-old woman as victim of deadly shooting at Kettering home Tuesday

The Montgomery County Coroner has released the name of the woman who was shot and killed inside her Kettering home earlier this week.

>>RELATED: Kettering woman dead after reported domestic incident; Suspect jailed

Sierra Still, 28, was identified as the victim found dead inside her home in the 2500 block of California Avenue Tuesday afternoon, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said in a media release Thursday.

Still’s cause and manner of death are still under investigation by the coroner’s office, Harshbarger said.

Kettering police were first alerted by deputies at the Montgomery County Jail about a man who arrived at the jail stating he had been in a domestic incident with his wife and she was injured.

>> PHOTOS: Death investigation launched after welfare check in Kettering

Officers went to the man’s home on California Avenue and found Still dead in the bathroom after she was shot multiple times.

While police have not identified the suspect yet, Taveon Glenn, 27, was arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail Tuesday just before 5 p.m. Online court records at Kettering Municipal Court filed today showed that Glenn was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

Contributed Photo/Kettering City Jail

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Death investigation launched after welfare check in Kettering

The shooting was Kettering’s first homicide of 2023 and the first homicide in the city since 2021.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update this page as we learn more.