A young boy from Butler County has died after being shot Thursday night, officials confirmed.

Jared Green, 3, of Hamilton, died Thursday at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. The circumstances of Jared's death are "pending," according to a coroner's office report.

The Hamilton Police Department said its officers were notified around 7 p.m. of a juvenile victim who'd been shot.

Police, accompanied by Hamilton Fire Department personnel, responded to the scene − a home in the 900 block of Park Avenue, the department said in a news release.

The department has yet to say whether anyone will face criminal charges in connection with Jared's death or release any information regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coroner identifies 3-year-old boy shot, killed in Hamilton