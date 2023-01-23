Coroner identifies 3-year-old victim

Jan. 23—DANVILLE — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified a 3-year-old girl who died last week as Kanari M. Miller of Danville.

Danville Police Department is investigating Miller's death and the nature of her injuries. Her family told police she fell down a flight of stairs at home, according to Deputy Chief Josh Webb.

Webb said preliminary medical reports suggest Miller died of blunt force trauma. McFadden said an autopsy has been scheduled.

Just after midnight on Jan. 19, police responded to the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center Emergency Room in reference to the victim being treated for serious injuries.

Upon arrival, officers met with the family members who told police Miller had been injured at home.

Medical personnel tried to treat Miller's injuries, but she was unresponsive and pronounced dead, according to Webb.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.