Coroner identifies 47-year-old man shot and killed in Merced

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a 47-year-old man shot and killed in Merced on Sunday as Merced resident Damian Wheaton, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Alexandra Britton.

According to the Merced Police Department, officers responded after the department received numerous calls about a shooting in the 1200 block of R Street just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said officers located Wheaton, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the homicide is under investigation and that they were looking for any video surveillance and attempting to locate anyone who may have witnessed the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Edwin Arias at 209-388-7826 or by email at ariase@cityofmerced.org. Crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website, and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.