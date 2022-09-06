Coroner identifies 6-year-old who died from gunshot wound in Evansville on Sunday

EVANSVILLE —The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the child who police say died while reportedly handling a firearm Sunday night in Evansville.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear identified the child as 6-year-old Malachi Copeland and said he died from a single gunshot to the head.

According to police reports, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Garvin Street after receiving a report of shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers found Copeland suffering from the gunshot wound.

Police said Copeland was taken to Ascension St. Vincent hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Evansville Police Department has not publicly said how the child got his hands on the firearm, but department spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray said investigators believe the shooting was accidental.

