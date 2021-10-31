Coroner identifies 93-year-old man who died in fatal car crash Thursday in Longmont

Oct. 30—The Boulder County Coroner's Office on Friday identified the 93-year-old Longmont man who died in a fatal crash Thursday. The man died after police say a suspect in a stolen vehicle collided with him at an intersection.

Joe Gold died at the scene of the crash that occurred just before 11 a.m. Thursday at Ninth Avenue and Pace Street.

On Friday Longmont police said they arrested James Michael Kramer in connection to Gold's death in the crash. Police reported that Kramer fled from officers at a high rate of speed in a stolen vehicle after police attempted to make contact with him at 10 Ninth Avenue.

Police said they disengaged from Kramer and did not pursue him.

Kramer reportedly was traveling east on Ninth Avenue in a 2014 Toyota Tacoma pickup when he collided with Gold, who was driving a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe and traveling southbound.

Police said Friday that Kramer is suspected of first-degree murder, vehicular homicide, vehicular eluding, aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular assault, second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, driving a vehicle while license under restraint, reckless driving and failing to obey traffic control signal.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office said Gold's cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.