Coroner identifies body found in Boise River. Police say he killed himself 6 years ago

Officials have identified the human remains found in the Boise River last month as Christopher Glass, a 58-year-old Boise man who law enforcement suspected had fatally shot himself six years ago.

A member of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office dive team found the body on an afternoon in late July during a snorkeling training exercise in an area near the Park Center Bridge, close to South Walnut Street, where the water is about 8 feet deep, according to a social media post from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office dive team then removed the remains from the river the next morning and gave them to the Ada County Coroner’s Office. The Coroner’s Office said the remains belonged to Glass.

Glass was the subject of a Boise Police Department death investigation on Feb. 17, 2017, Haley Williams, Boise police spokesperson, told the Idaho Statesman in an email.

“The investigation showed that prior to his disappearance that day, Glass had been contacted by two bail bondsmen and he ran,” Williams said. “Evidence shows Glass ran from a residence on South Loggers Pond Place toward the bank of the Boise River and using a firearm, completed suicide, before falling into the Boise River.”

At the time, Boise police and fire rescue units searched for Glass but were unable to locate him, Williams said. The Boise Fire Department Dive Team found a firearm in the water that law enforcement believed was used by Glass.

“During the course of their investigation, detectives did not find any evidence that Glass was the victim of foul play,” Williams said.

Glass’ cause and manner of death were listed as pending, according to the coroner’s report. The Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into Glass’ death.

“It appears the body had been in the river for an extended period of time,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter. “There are no signs of any current threat to public safety.”

This set of human remains is the second found in the Boise River this month. The Sheriff’s Office previously removed a body on July 13 in Eagle. The Coroner’s Office identified the remains Wednesday as belonging to 65-year-old Eric Jorgenson, of Boise, who was reported missing on April 26.