UPDATE: Coroner identifies Cambria City shooting victim

Jun. 10—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees identified the victim of a fatal shooting Saturday in Cambria City Saturday as Caleb Beppler, 21, of Johnstown.

Lees said an autopsy was completed Saturday afternoon, confirming Beppler died of a gunshot wound. Lees said he has ruled the manner of death homicide.

Beppler was killed and another person wounded by the same shooter early Saturday on the 300 block of Second Avenue in the Cambria City section of Johnstown, authorities said.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said there is evidence that the victims had been at the Liquid Currency bar, 313 Second Ave., prior to the shooting.

Beppler was fatally wounded and died in the street. The second victim, Neugebauer said, was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Neugebauer said the victims are connected by family relation. He said as police search for the shooter, evidence reviewed so far indicates the shooting was not a random act, and there is no danger to the public.

The Johnstown Police Department is the lead investigative agency working to identify, locate and arrest the suspect. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted at the scene of the shooting, which was called in at 3:38 a.m. Saturday, a Cambria County 911 report shows.

Neugebauer said if any members of the public have information that could lead to identifying the shooter, then he urges them to contact the Johnstown Police Department.

The shooting marks the second around the location of Liquid Currency in the span of a year.

Last March, a Pittsburgh man was charged in connection with a shooting near the bar that sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital.