Coroner identifies Chester man as victim after fatal shooting on I-77 in York County, SC

The victim in a fatal shooting on Interstate 77 in York County, South Carolina, has been identified as a Chester man.

Keith Feaster, 25, died Friday after being shot, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner. Feaster was picked up by York County EMS after he was shot around 2 a.m. and later died at a hospital, Gast said.

Robert Da’Quan Johnson, 26, was charged Saturday with murder, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office statement and an arrest warrant obtained by The Herald.

The warrant states that Johnson shot Feaster on I-77 southbound near mile marker 88 and the Gold Hill Road exit, just outside of Fort Mill. The area is about two miles south of the North Carolina border with Charlotte.

Feaster was a passenger in a truck when he was shot, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting is believed to have happened after an argument at a nightclub in North Carolina, Faris said. The driver of the truck was not hurt and flagged down help on I-77, Faris said.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said the investigation is ongoing.

Johnson was arrested Friday afternoon following a police chase in Rock Hill, sheriff officials said in a statement. He remains in the York County jail without bail.

Johnson is a convicted felon who was free on bail at the time of Friday’s incident, according to South Carolina and federal court records. Johnson had been sentenced to 27 months in prison in 2017 after he was convicted in federal court on weapons charges, records show. After his release, Johnson was charged in York County in 2021 with domestic violence and released on a $100,000 bond, South Carolina court records show.