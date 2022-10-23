Coroner identifies Columbus man killed Sunday in weekend shooting

A 30-year-old Columbus man was shot and killed late Saturday, authorities said early Sunday morning.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as Joseph Patrick Kelly.

Kelly died from multiple wounds after he was shot around 11 p.m. on a front porch on Cantrell Drive, the coroner said. Cantrell Drive is off Victory Drive in the Benning Hills area.

Kelly was pronounced dead at 11:39 p.m. in the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional, Bryan said. The body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy, he added.

Columbus police had not released any details on the shooting Sunday morning.

The fatal shooting marks Columbus’ 37th homicide so far this year, according to Ledger-Enquirer records.