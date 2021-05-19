Coroner identifies Dayton man who died following Sunday shooting

May 19—A 57-year-old man who died following a shooting Sunday night that Dayton police believe stemmed from a longstanding situation between two couples has been identified.

Wayne Bowman, of Dayton, died at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.

Bowman's cause and manner of death have not been determined yet.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dayton police were called to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of Xenia Avenue. Officers found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds once they arrived at the scene, said Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall.

Crews provided aid to the man, later identified as Bowman, and Dayton Fire Department crews transported him to the hospital.

Dayton homicide detectives then responded to the scene to begin their investigation.

"During this time, the person responsible for the shooting contacted dispatch and identified himself," Hall said. "The initial investigation revealed that the deceased had accosted the individual responsible for the shooting by blocking his vehicle in with his own in the 100 block of Xenia Avenue."

Bowman then reportedly got out of his vehicle and started hitting the other person's vehicle and tried to open the driver's side door.

The second person fire a handgun, hitting Bowman.

"This incident appears to stem from a longstanding domestic situation between the deceased and his girlfriend who is an acquaintance of the other involved individual's wife," Hall said. "The facts related to this investigation will be shared with the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of charges."

The shooting was one of three deadly incidents Dayton police responded to in five hours on Sunday.

Around 6 p.m., officers were called to a stabbing at Troy Dairy Foods, 1006 Troy St. Police arrived on scene to find a man providing aid to another man, later identified as 61-year-old Bart Atkins, who had a stab wound.

The man providing aid to Atkins was identified as the person responsible for the stabbing, Hall said.

Atkins was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

About four hours later, crews responded to Huffman Avenue on a traffic complaint.

Police found a disabled vehicle on railroad tracks in the 300 block with 22-year-old Jacob Osborne dead inside with an apparent gunshot wound.

"Homicide detectives were requested to the scene and the preliminary investigation reveals the deceased was driving at a high rate of speed through neighborhood for an extended period of time," Hall said. "During this time, the victim was shot while operating the vehicle on Hamilton Avenue."

The vehicle continued on before stopping in the 300 block of Huffman Avenue.

Dayton police are continuing to investigate all three incidents. Anyone with additional information can call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.