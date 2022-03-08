Coroner identifies deadly downtown shooting victim. 2 men involved in fight post bond

The victim from Saturday’s morning’s deadly shooting at a parking garage on West Short Street has been identified by the Fayette County Coroner’s office.

Michael Yocum, 36, was pronounced dead on scene at 4:04 a.m. by the coroner. Yocum died after being shot, according to the coroner’s office. Police said they were called to the Victorian Square parking garage for a report of shots fired at 2:52 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found two Yocum suffering from gunshot wounds and another victim who had been seriously hurt.

The other victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police did not have an update on the victim’s medical status Monday.

Later Saturday, police arrested Juan Linares, 23; Humberto Saucedo-Salgado, 25; and Oziel Saucedo-Salgado, 28, in connection to the shooting. Police said Linares is charged with murder, while Humberto Saucedo-Salgado and Oziel Saucedo-Salgado are charged with first-degree assault.

Court documents say a verbal altercation with Linares and two other people led to a physical altercation with Linares’ family and two others. At the end of the fight, Linares shot one of the victims, who was laying defenseless on the ground, according to court records.

Court documents also say Humberto Saucedo-Salgado, who resides in Phoenix, Az., caused physical injuries to one of the victims with his hands and feet. That victim was taken to the emergency room and intubated due to his injuries.

Linares was held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $750,000 bond. Humberto and Oziel Saucedo-Salgado were also booked into the Fayette County Detention Center but were released just before 9 p.m. Saturday after each posted a $10,000, according to Major Matthew LeMonds at the Lexington jail.

All three suspects made their first court appearance for an arraignment on Monday and entered a not guilty plea, according to the Herald-Leader’s news partner WKYT. Court records say the men will be back in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

The shooting was Lexington’s sixth homicide of 2022 and third homicide in the 300 block of West Short Street in less than a year.

On Oct. 25, John Tyler Abner, 31, died of blunt force trauma after being assaulted by Benjamin Call, 39, in the Victorian Square garage, police said. And on June 19, Raymar Alvester Webb, 30, died after being shot in a parking lot near North Mill and West Short streets.

Brandon Dockery, 32, is accused of shooting Webb and was apprehended July 28 after being wounded in a gunfire exchange with law enforcement.

Herald-Leader reporter Karla Ward contributed to this report.