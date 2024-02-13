Coroner identifies Evansville man shot and killed outside strip club

EVANSVILLE – The Vanderburgh County Coroner's office has released the name of the man police say was shot and killed outside an Evansville strip club early Sunday morning.

Derrick Merrill Dye Jr., 32, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, an autopsy showed. Police found him shot but still breathing outside Ponytails Lounge around 3 a.m. Sunday. He was later pronounced dead at Deaconess Hospital.

Later that evening, authorities arrested 27-year-old Zachary Chavon Diaz and charged him with murder. Affidavits filed in the case claim Diaz can be seen fighting with Dye on Ponytails surveillance footage.

"In the video I saw the suspect approach (the victim)," an EPD detective wrote in the affidavit. "The suspect then begins to wrestle with (the victim) briefly and then (the victim) falls to the ground. (The victim) presumably falls from the gunshot at this time."

Diaz also reportedly matched witnesses' descriptions, the affidavit states. And the license plate on a car leaving the scene was traced back to him as well.

Dye made his initial court appearance Tuesday morning. He's being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County jail.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Coroner releases name of Evansville man shot, killed outside strip club