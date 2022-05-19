Coroner identifies Gulfport man shot to death at MS Coast apartment complex

In this article:

A Gulfport man was shot multiple times at his apartment Wednesday night and later died.

Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 29-year-old Trevor Walker. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police received a call around 6:10 p.m. and went to Emerald Pines apartments, where they found Walker suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was then transported to Memorial Hospital Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Switzer said.

According to WXXV-TV, police arrested four people in relation to the shooting.

Those with information about the homicide are asked to call Gulfport police at (228) 868-5900.