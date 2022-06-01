Coroner identifies husband as suspect, wife as victim in murder-suicide in northwest Fresno

Investigators revealed the names of a man and woman found dead Saturday in what the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is calling a murder-suicide.

The man and woman were found inside a car about 6 a.m. Saturday near Van Ness and Bullard avenues, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The two adults were identified Tuesday as Richard Dillon, 87, and Claudia Dillon, 76, both of Fresno, sheriff’s spokesperson Tony Botti said.

They were husband and wife, Botti said Tuesday.

Though deep in the middle of Fresno, the area is a county island and therefore the investigation falls into the hands of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman who lives nearby told the Fresno Bee she was shocked the bodies were discovered in what is typically a quiet neighborhood. She said she didn’t hear any gunshots that morning.

Richard Dillon was identified as the suspect in the incident and Claudia Dillon was the victim, Botti said Tuesday.