Coroner identifies infant who died days after being found unresponsive in Biloxi hotel

A 4-month-old found unresponsive in a Biloxi hotel room over the weekend has died.

Maddison Darden’s cause of death has not been determined, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told the Sun Herald. The baby died at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

“She’ll be brought back over here (to Biloxi), where an autopsy will be done Friday,” Switzer said.

The child was hospitalized with severe injuries Saturday morning. The injuries were consistent with abuse, according to medical personnel.

Christian Angel Cookmeyer, 26, was caring for the baby in a hotel room located in the 1700 block of Beach Blvd. when the injuries allegedly occurred. Cookmeyer was also caring for a 4-year-old, Biloxi police said.

Police recovered a felony amount of an illegal, controlled substance. The substance was recovered in proximity to the 4-year-old.

Cookmeyer, of Belle Chasse, Louisiana, was charged with felony child abuse, felony possession of a controlled substance and felony child endangerment.

He is being held in the Harrison County jail on a $625,000 bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

If convicted, Cookmeyer could face up to life in prison.