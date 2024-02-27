Coroner identifies local man who died in bike accident near Boise Military Reserve

The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified a man who recently died while biking near the Military Reserve in Boise’s East End.

Robert Maynard, 70, of Boise, died after falling from his bike when he swerved to avoid colliding with a vehicle, which had the right of way, at about 3 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the corner of Shenandoah and East Mortimer drives, according to the Coroner’s Office and the Boise Police Department.

There is no evidence that the vehicle and the bicyclist collided, Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Williams told the Idaho Statesman by email.

After the accident, paramedics brought Maynard by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Life-saving measures at the hospital were performed, but Maynard died from his injuries at 7:43 p.m. on Thursday, the Coroner’s Office said.

The Coroner’s Office listed the cause of death as vertebral fractures with a spinal cord injury and the manner of death as an accident.

There are no pending charges, Williams said.